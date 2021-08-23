Iowa State Bank Buys Shares of 3,660 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.68.
