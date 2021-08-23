Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of CSOD opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

