Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Black Hills worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $72.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.46. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

