Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 26.9% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Bitzeny has a market cap of $417,071.97 and $952.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.00376310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

