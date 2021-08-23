Frax Share Reaches One Day Volume of $36.20 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $84.11 million and approximately $36.20 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $5.19 or 0.00010349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00130396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00159078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,262.55 or 1.00244314 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.91 or 0.00999017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.91 or 0.06715005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

