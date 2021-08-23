$0.76 EPS Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PFC opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Premier Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.