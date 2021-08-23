Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 361 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

ZTS stock opened at $207.05 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.68. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.