Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,555,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000.

VYM stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.39.

