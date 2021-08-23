Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 54,953 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

