Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.