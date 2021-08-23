Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $341.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

