Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.64 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,035 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.95 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.