Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,634 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Essent Group worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

ESNT stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $897,738 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

