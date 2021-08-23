Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,856 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

