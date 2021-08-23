24,800 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.