15,500 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.02. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

