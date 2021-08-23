Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of RHP opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.