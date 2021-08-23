Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of RHP opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.