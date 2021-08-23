Pangolin (PNG) Tops One Day Volume of $21.50 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00007057 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $75.86 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 191.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00159276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,397.43 or 1.00233291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.64 or 0.00987756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.89 or 0.06598810 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

