Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

