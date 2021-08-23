Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

