DinoSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and $1.21 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00130850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.83 or 1.00419311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.00994786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.98 or 0.06697121 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,729,292 coins and its circulating supply is 19,264,223 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

