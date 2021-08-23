Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.