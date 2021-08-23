Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of StoneX Group worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

