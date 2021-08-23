Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $207.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.18. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.