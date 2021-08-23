Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

