Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $466,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 106,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

MMS opened at $85.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

