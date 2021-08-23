Estate Counselors LLC Invests $532,000 in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 121,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRN opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 539.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.