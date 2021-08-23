Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $95.09 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

