Head-To-Head Contrast: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) vs. Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Manhattan Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 5.56 $588.89 million $6.29 25.59 Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 17.13 $87.24 million $1.40 113.18

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software 19.45% 17.92% 9.66% Manhattan Associates 15.93% 46.33% 21.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 17 0 2.77 Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus price target of $214.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $164.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Risk & Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends, as well as Two Dots mobile game. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4; Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

