$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.56. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,819,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,186,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,405,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,151,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 392,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $56.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.