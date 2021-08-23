$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.56. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,819,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,186,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,405,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,151,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 392,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $56.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

