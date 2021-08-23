Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,370 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Copa worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copa by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after purchasing an additional 946,427 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $48,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $30,700,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $23,197,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

