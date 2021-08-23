Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $47,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $352.87 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.