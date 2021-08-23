Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 537,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 81,433 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.