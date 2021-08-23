TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Earns Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$68.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.80 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $1,851,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after buying an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

