Hosking Partners LLP Makes New $11.65 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 865.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 223,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 386,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $81,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $232.61 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

