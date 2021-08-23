B. Riley Boosts City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $22.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.

CIO has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $701.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

