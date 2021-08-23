171 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $232.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

