Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 215.21% from the company’s current price.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

