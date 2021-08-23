CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth about $26,328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KT by 82.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth about $14,050,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

KT stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

