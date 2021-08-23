Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $262.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.