eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.36 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.