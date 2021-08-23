Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

IUSB stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

