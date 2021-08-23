PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,746,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.12 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

