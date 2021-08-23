Gulden (NLG) Price Up 21.1% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Gulden has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $175,561.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.00378288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,067,097 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.