cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $71.45 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7,145.12 or 0.14210624 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $71.45 million and $161,213.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00816772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00102425 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.