Uptrennd Reaches Market Cap of $153,338.44 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Uptrennd has a market cap of $153,338.44 and $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00159661 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “1UPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.