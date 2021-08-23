$61.70 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post $61.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.30 million and the highest is $65.02 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $49.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $245.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $257.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.18 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1,654.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 256.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 10.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

