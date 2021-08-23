Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Hits $53.94 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $53.94 million and $1.11 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00011926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00159276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,397.43 or 1.00233291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.64 or 0.00987756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.89 or 0.06598810 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,276 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

