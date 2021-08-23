Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

EPD opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

