Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $76,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.